New Zealand's Trent Boult injury doubt for second England Test

New Zealand's Trent Boult could miss the second Test against England

New Zealand seamer Trent Boult is a doubt for the second Test against England after missing the final day of his side’s victory at Mount Maunganui with a rib injury.

The left-armer, who bowled just a single over on the final day of the first Test, will undergo a scan to determine his fitness for the sides' next clash, which begins at Hamilton on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Fellow seamer Neil Wagner took 5-44 in Boult's absence as the Black Caps bowled out their opponents for 197 to triumph by an innings and 65 runs.

Asked about Boult's prospects of playing in the second Test, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said: "At this stage we're not sure. He has a scan tomorrow and he is sore at the moment.

Hopefully the scan comes back clear but we'll have to wait and see."

Should Boult be ruled out, the home side are likely to turn to either Matt Henry - who acted as substitute fielder on the final day - or uncapped Lockie Ferguson, originally included in the squad for the first Test.

Williamson expects to be fit for New Zealand's next Test, which begins on Thursday

Williamson was also off the field when New Zealand sealed victory, raising concerns he might have aggravated the hip problem that kept him out of their recent T20I series against England.

However, the Kiwi skipper is confident of featuring in the second and final Test.

"It's another niggle - it's just a bit sore," he added. "I think it should be okay. It's not the same injury, but in a similar area."

Watch the second Test between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 9.30pm on Thursday.