PODCAST: Ian Smith reflects on his life in cricket commentary

during day three of the test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Basin Reserve on March 18, 2017 in Wellington, New Zealand.

He enjoyed an illustrious playing career for New Zealand but to many around the world Ian Smith will be best known as 'Smithy', the commentator. Here's his story…

During England's tour of New Zealand, Sky Sports presenter Ian Ward caught up with the 62-year-old to take a look back on his time in the game - both on the pitch and in the commentary box.

Packed with views and anecdotes on the game, this is Smithy at his enthralling best - none more so when talking about his experience of commentating on the 2019 World Cup Final in which his home team were taking on the hosts, England.

Giving an insight into what it was like calling the climactic moments, he said: "I had some special moments as a player but I can comprehensively say that that was the most amazing thing that I'll ever do in terms of cricket commentary ever."

Maybe he'll even watch it back one day!