New Zealand's Henry Nicholls excited to return to Lord's despite memory of Cricket World Cup final

Henry Nicholls has scored 174, 56, 11 and 157 in his last four knocks for New Zealand

New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls can't wait to return to Lord's to face England despite the memory of defeat there in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final.

Nicholls top-scored for the Black Caps with 55 at the Home of Cricket two years ago but couldn't inspire his side to glory in a match the hosts won by boundary countback after a Super Over.

England and New Zealand will contest the first of two Tests - both live on Sky Sports Cricket - at Lord's from June 2 and would have had the chance to claim a global title at the ground had their World Test Championship clash against India not been switched to the bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl.

"For different guys I'm sure there will be different levels of emotion about going back [to Lord's]," he said.

"It was spoken about just after the World Cup when we found ourselves playing a series in Sri Lanka. There was that knowledge that the Test championship final was going to be Lord's and of how nice it could be in two years to go back there and win a title.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls goes on the offensive against England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final

"Obviously that isn't going to happen at Lord's, but the fact we get to play a Test match there against England is really exciting.

"As a young cricketer growing up it has that mystique about it. It will be nice to come and play there again, but it's a completely different format and a completely different team.

"There is significance going back there for us, but we know it's a lot different to righting any wrongs we had there last time."

Nicholls has arrived in England in a rich vein of red-ball form, hitting a career-best 174 against the West Indies in December followed by 157 against Pakistan.

Another three-figure score in his next Test innings would earn him a place on the illustrious Lord's honours board and give him some happier memories of the ground.

"That would be awesome. It's really cool to go there, look at the names and see a few Kiwis up there," he said. "You think how special it would be to have your own name up there."

Watch live coverage of the first Test between England and New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Wednesday, June 2.