Trent Boult set to miss New Zealand's first Test versus England this summer

New Zealand left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult is set to miss at least the first Test against England this summer

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult will miss at least the first Test of this summer's tour of England.

While other members of the Kiwi contingent involved in the Indian Premier League will be travelling straight from India to England, including captain Kane Williamson, Boult will return to New Zealand to see his family before flying over.

Boult could miss both of his side's matches against England, beginning on June 2, but will be ready for the ICC World Test Championship final against India on June 18.

The others involved in the IPL - Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner - are due to stay in New Delhi in a mini-bubble before leaving for England on May 11, the earliest date possible.

The tournament was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday morning due to the coronavirus crisis in the country, with positive cases found in three of the eight franchises, showing the players' bio-secure bubbles were no longer effective.

Boult is not the only member to elect to return to New Zealand, as trainer Chris Donaldson, who has been with the Kolkata Knight Riders, is also expected to do so.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said: "We're completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK.

"They've always been the consummate professionals and we're more than happy to accommodate these arrangements.

"We've worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies and we're very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time.

"We're also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India."

The New-Zealand based Test squad members are due to depart for England on May 16 and 17.