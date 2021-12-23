New Zealand leave Ajaz Patel out of Bangladesh series - weeks after he took 10 wickets in an innings

Ajaz Patel took 10 wickets in an innings when New Zealand played India, the country of his birth, in Mumbai in December

Test cricket can be a tough school!

Weeks after becoming just the third bowler in Test history to take all 10 wickets in an innings, New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has been left out of the Black Caps' squad for the home series against Bangladesh.

Left-armer Patel bagged all 10 of India's first-innings wickets - including Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin for ducks - during the Mumbai Test in early December.

The Mumbai-born bowler - who emigrated from India to New Zealand as a child - followed fellow spinners Jim Laker and Anil Kumble by claiming a clean sweep of wickets.

Patel is the third bowler to achieve the feat of 10 wickets in a Test innings and first since 1999

England's Laker achieved the feat against Australia in Manchester in 1956, with India star Kumble doing likewise against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

Patel's history-making Test looks set to be his last for a while, though, with the 33-year-old omitted from the New Zealand squad for the games against Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui and Christchurch.

All-rounder Rachin Ravindra is the only spin-bowling option in New Zealand's squad, with pitches expected to be seamer friendly.

Patel's wickets included India captain Virat Kohli for a duck

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said: "You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India.

"However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home."

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand with Kane Williamson missing the series due to an elbow problem.

New Zealand squad for Test against Bangladesh: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult