New Zealand's Finn Allen equals T20I record with 16 sixes in an innings against Pakistan

New Zealand's Finn Allen equalled the record for the most sixes in a T20 international innings as he smashed 16 maximums during his century against Pakistan.

Allen matched the tally of sixes struck by Afghanistan's Hazratulllah Zazai against Ireland in Dehradun, India in 2019.

The Black Caps batter scored 137 from 62 balls at the top of the order, adding five fours to his haul of sixes as New Zealand posted 224-7 at University Oval in Dunedin.

Pakistan could only reply with 179-7 - Babar Azam's 58 from 37 balls coming in vain for the tourists - as New Zealand won by 45 runs to move 3-0 up in the five-match series.

Allen's knock was the highest by a New Zealander in T20I cricket, eclipsing now-England Test coach Brendon McCullum's 123 against Bangladesh in 2012.

The 24-year-old reached fifty from 26 balls and then clinched his century from 48 deliveries, hitting all but two of New Zealand's sixes with the next highest-scorer in the innings Tim Seifert with 31.

Allen took the sixth over, bowled by Haris Rauf, for 28 as he clubbed the seamer for three sixes and two fours, with the right-hander passing 1,000 T20I runs during his knock.

Allen said afterwards: "It's good to see the hard work of the last few months come off.

"I'm not so personal milestone-driven. I suppose it's just good to get across the line and put up a competitive score and take the series."

The final two games in the series takes place in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday.