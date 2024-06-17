T20 World Cup: Lockie Ferguson takes three for zero as New Zealand bow out with victory over Papua New Guinea

Lockie Ferguson returned extraordinary bowling figures of three wickets for zero runs as New Zealand ended their T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing win over Papua New Guinea.

Fast bowler Ferguson struck with his very first ball, claiming the wicket of Assad Vala (6), and returned to dismiss Charles Amini (17) and Chad Soper (1) while completing four maiden overs.

Tim Southee (2-11), Trent Boult (2-14) and Ish Sodhi (2-29) pitched in with two wickets apiece as Papua New Guinea were ultimately bowled out for 78 when batting first.

Image: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson took incredible figures of three for zero runs in his four maiden overs against Papua New Guinea

In reply, Finn Allen fell second ball, but opening partner Devon Conway (35), along with captain Kane Williamson (18no) and Daryl Mitchell (19no) saw New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket win with 7.4 overs to spare.

It means the Black Caps at least end their tournament on a positive note, having already been knocked out due to group-stage defeats to Afghanistan and West Indies in their opening two games.

As for Papua New Guinea, they sign off from the World Cup with a disappointing four defeats in four.

What's next at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

The Super 8s stage of the Men's T20 World Cup gets under way on Wednesday when the USA face South Africa in Antigua, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 3pm (first ball 3.30pm).

England's Super 8s opener takes place against co-hosts the West Indies later the same day in St Lucia, live on Sky Sports Cricket at 1am (first ball 1.30am) in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Nasser Hussain believes England have everything in place to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup

England are in Group 2 for the eight-team second stage of the tournament, alongside the West Indies, USA and South Africa.

Making up Group 1 are Afghanistan and India, as well as Australia and Bangladesh, who face each other on Thursday.

The top two teams from each group progress through to the semi-finals.

