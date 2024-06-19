New Zealand's Kane Williamson rejects central contract and steps down as white-ball captain

Kane Williamson has rejected a central contract from New Zealand and stepped down as the Black Caps' white-ball captain.

The 33-year-old, the Kiwis' all-time leading run-scorer in Test cricket, says he still wants to play for his country but wishes to "pursue an overseas opportunity" during the home summer.

New Zealand will have little cricket in January after the conclusion of a three-match Test series against England in December.

Players who accept central contracts must be available to play in international cricket as well as in New Zealand's domestic T20 Super Smash competition.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has also indicated that he will not accept a contract.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lockie Ferguson took three wickets in four overs without conceding a single run as New Zealand beat Papua New Guinea at the T20 World Cup

Williamson said: "Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I'm very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing toward.

"However, pursuing an overseas opportunity during the New Zealand summer means I'm unable to accept a central contract offer.

"Playing for New Zealand is something I treasure, and my desire to give back to the team remains undiminished.

"My life outside cricket has changed, however. Spending more time with my family and enjoying experiences with them at home or abroad is something that's even more important to me."

Williamson's likely destination in January is a domestic T20 franchise competition, with the IL20 in the UAE, Big Bash League in Australia, the Bangladesh Premier League and SA20 in South Africa taking place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand suffered a first-round exit at the T20 World Cup, with a defeat against Afghanistan in their opening match proving costly

New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink said: "This is a good way to help keep Kane in the international game so that he continues to play a major role for the Black Caps - both now and in the years to come.

"NZC has a strong preference to select centrally contracted players for the Black Caps, however we're happy to make an exception for our greatest-ever batter - especially as he remains so committed to the team.

"I know it sounds a bit counterintuitive, but I'm very encouraged by this development."

Williamson presided over New Zealand's first-round exit at the ongoing T20 World Cup - the first time since 20214 that the Black Caps have failed to reach at least the semi-finals of a T20 or 50-over World Cup.

Catch every match from the T20 World Cup, including the final in Barbados on Saturday June 29, live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league and more.