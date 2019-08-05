South Africa bowler Dale Steyn retires from Test cricket

Dale Steyn played 93 Test matches for South Africa

South Africa bowler Dale Steyn has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The 36-year-old played 93 Tests and is South Africa's all-time leading wicket taker in the longest form of the game on 439 dismissals.

Despite his failure to recover from a shoulder injury in time to participate in the 2019 World Cup, Steyn has confirmed he intends to continue to represent South Africa in both one-day international and T20 cricket.

"Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much," Steyn said in a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Monday.

"In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It's terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what's more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.

"“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats.

Thank you." - @DaleSteyn62 pic.twitter.com/60xn73Xhb7 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 5, 2019

"I'd like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats."

After making his debut against England in 2004, Steyn enjoyed a 15-year Test career before making his final appearance against Sri Lanka in February earlier this year.

Steyn's retirement comes just a day after Ottis Gibson was released from his role as South Africa's head coach, which followed a disappointing World Cup campaign as the Proteas won just three of their nine matches.