South Africa batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

Hashim Amla scored 55 centuries for South Africa in a 15-year international career

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from international cricket.

Amla, 36, who will continue to be available for domestic cricket as well as the Mzansi Super League, had an international career spanning 15 years.

In all, he played 349 matches across the three formats for South Africa, making 55 centuries and 88 other scores in excess of 50 in scoring more than 18,000 runs.

Amla holds South Africa's highest Test score, his unbeaten 311 against England at The Oval in July 2012 being his country's only triple century in the Test arena.

"I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire," Amla said in a Cricket South Africa statement.

"I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

"Also, my family, friends and agent, my team-mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

"The fans for energising me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!"