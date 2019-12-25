South Africa back on track after legends join backroom staff, says Faf du Plessis

Mark Boucher (left) has been appointed as South Africa head coach and is working with captain Faf du Plessis (right)

Faf du Plessis says South African cricket is back on an upward trajectory after a number of legends joined the backroom staff.

Former captain Graeme Smith has been appointed interim director of cricket, with Mark Boucher named head coach, Jacques Kallis taking a role as batting consultant and Charl Langeveldt now bowling coach, with the set-up boasting well over 1,000 international appearances

The Proteas have lost their previous five Tests - two at home to Sri Lanka and three in India - but will hope to bounce back when the four-Test series against England starts on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am.

"It's been a breath of fresh air to have the guys back. There's a real positive feel to what we've been doing and a real energy," said South Africa skipper Du Plessis.

"Even someone like myself, who has played a lot cricket, I feel the wisdom in the dressing room helps me as well.

"The last six months has felt like there's been a bit more weight on my shoulders. I could see so many things happening off the field that were not the right structures.

"You kind of sit back and go 'why have these guys not been here for the last few years?' It's so important to have people like that.

"Look at Australia as an example, you play them and there's Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh... it makes you sit back and say 'we want that'.

"Now it's set in stone and there's a vision and a plan to get back to number one, but that will take some time."

Du Plessis recently dined out with South Africa's World Cup-winning rugby union captain Siya Kolisi and the two met Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 35-year-old says the German left a lasting impression on him.

About last night... when ur mate @Siya_Kolisi has the biggest fan moment ever when he meets this legend ... what a genuine guy! Can see why his players would love him . #Jürgenklopp pic.twitter.com/UffdmxUkc1 — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 13, 2019

"It was purely by chance," Du Plessis said of the meeting. "I was out with Siya, who is a massive Liverpool fan, and he had a fanboy moment. They recognised each other and he [Klopp] came across and said 'hi'.

"I was really impressed by him. For someone to be that famous as a football coach and be such a great guy. That's what real leadership is about, connecting with people.

"I'm not a huge football fan but I do support him now."

