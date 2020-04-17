Graeme Smith appointed South Africa's director of cricket

Graeme Smith has been appointed South Africa's permanent director of cricket

Graeme Smith has been appointed South Africa's director of cricket on a permanent two-year deal after a spell in interim charge.

Smith - whose total of 53 wins as Proteas captain from 2003 to 2014 is a Test record - stepped in on a temporary basis in December ahead of the Test series at home to England.

"My appointment brings a degree of permanency to my position which makes planning the road ahead a lot easier," said Smith, who scored 9,265 Test runs between 2002 and 2014, including 27 centuries.

Smith scored over 9,000 Test runs for South Africa

"There is a lot of work that still needs to be done, not just at international level but throughout our pipeline development pathways as well but I am determined to get South African cricket back to where it belongs as one of the world leaders at international level."

Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive, Dr Jacques Faul, added: "Graeme has made a huge impact with his energy, expertise, hard work ethic and characteristic determination and passion he has brought to the position during the six months he has served in an acting capacity.

"Although there is certainly a great deal of work to be done, as reflected by the performances of our various national teams, he has certainly put our cricket on an upward trajectory that provides light at the end of the tunnel."