Two South Africa cricketers test positive for coronavirus

Two players on the South Africa cricket squad have tested positive for coronavirus, the national association said on Thursday.

The positive tests came at a team culture camp that involved more than 30 of the country's top players. The names of the players were not released.

Former captain Faf du Plessis is not at the camp because of the birth of his second child.

Cricket South Africa said it performed 50 tests on players and staff at the camp at the Kruger National Park wildlife reserve in the north of the country.

The two players were asymptomatic, it said, have been isolated and will be monitored by the CSA medical team.

The five-day camp started on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, South Africa's director of cricket Graeme Smith said he does not expect the side to be back in action until November at the earliest and confirmed the scheduled tour of West Indies has been postponed indefinitely.

