Coronavirus: Three South Africa players isolating after positive test ahead of England series

South Africa's series against England gets underway on Friday at Newlands

Three South Africa players are isolating ahead of the limited-overs series against England following a positive coronavirus test in the Proteas camp.

Cricket South Africa had one confirmed case from around 50 tests completed as part of their screening process ahead of the tour, which begins at Newlands on November 27, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Two further players have also been deemed 'close contacts' and all three have been immediately removed from the rest of the group.

The players, who are currently unnamed, are said to be asymptomatic but will be continually assessed over the coming days.

No replacements have been named but two new players will join the group to make up the numbers ahead of intra-squad warm-ups which will take place over the weekend.

England's players were tested before departing and again on arrival at their team base in Cape Town.

A statement from CSA read: "One player has returned a positive test result and two players were considered close contacts based on the risk assessment undertaken by the medical team.

"All three players have been placed in immediate isolation in Cape Town as part of the Covid-19 protocols. While all players are asymptomatic, CSA's medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being."

England vice-captain Jos Buttler says South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock is one of his "favourite players in the world" ahead of the white-ball series between the sides.

Eoin Morgan's team are flying to South Africa on Monday and will play three T20 internationals and one-day internationals between November 27 and December 9 and Buttler admitted he was a fan of the hosts' star batsman.

Both Buttler and De Kock featured in the recent Indian Premier League in the UAE and having been a part of victorious the Mumbai Indians team, the South African will now lead the Proteas against England.

"I'm a huge fan of his, I think he's a fantastic player," Buttler told reporters. "I think he's got an excellent cricket brain, I like the way he looks at the game and the way he takes it on.

"He's probably one of my favourite players in the world at the moment. Having played against him, he's incredibly difficult to keep quiet with the bat, I enjoy his wicketkeeping style as well, he's a fantastic wicketkeeper.

"He's a brilliant player and he'll be a real danger man for South Africa on this trip."

There were doubts over whether the tour would actually go ahead as late as Friday due to the ongoing issues at boardroom level at Cricket South Africa but with England set to depart as planned, Buttler expects it to be business as usual.

"Once it's planned you're just excited and looking forward to the tour," he said.

"Reading in the paper the tour was in doubt, you are wondering if it was going ahead, but [ECB director of cricket] Ashley Giles got in touch with all the players and said he was confident it would go ahead.

"I think everyone is grateful - especially so close to your departure date you are starting to gear up to go. We're delighted it can go ahead."