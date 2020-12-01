Kagiso Rabada: South Africa fast bowler out of ODI series against England due to groin injury

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the one-day series against England after sustaining a right adductor strain

The fast bowler - who missed Tuesday's final T20 international against England - is expected to take about three weeks to recover from his right adductor strain.

Rabada has therefore been released from the squad and bio-secure environment that is in place for the England tour.

Cricket South Africa said his release was designed to ensure rehabilitation and preparation for the 25-year-old ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka with starts on Boxing Day.

South Africa play three ODIs against England, starting on Friday before further games on Sunday and next Wednesday.