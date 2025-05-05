Kagiso Rabada: South Africa bowler cleared to return after one-month ban for 'recreational drug use'

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been cleared to return to action after testing positive for a recreational drug.

The 29-year-old, who became the quickest player ever to reach 300 Test wickets in October last year, was placed under a provisional suspension on April 1 after testing positive during a South African T20 match in January, the South African Institute of Drug-free Sport (SAIDS) announced on Monday.

SAIDS confirmed Rabada had accepted responsibility for the doping offence and served a one-month period of ineligibility, meaning he was now free to resume playing.

That leaves him clear to feature for the Proteas in next month's World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's, live on Sky Sports.

Rabada also completed two sessions of a substance abuse treatment programme and a statement from SAIDS read: "The player has effectively served one month period of ineligibility and may now resume participation in sport."

Rabada, who sits second in the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings, had returned home after playing just two matches with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month.

Titans director of cricket Vikram Solanki confirmed Rabada will be available to play in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians.

"With Kagiso, as far as tomorrow's match is concerned, the fact is he is now available given all the decisions that have been taken and whatever has transpired over the past month or so," Solanki said.

"He will take his lessons from this and we're just looking forward to having him back part of our group, having him back in practice. He's served his time."

Image: Rabada sits second in the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings

Rabada expressed profound regret at his actions and is already looking at drawing a line under the incident.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down," he said in a statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association (SACA), the country's players' union when revealing his suspension.

"I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

"I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

Rabada underlined his status as South Africa's pace spearhead and one of the world's finest bowlers when he became the quickest to reach 300 Test wickets in terms of balls bowled in October last year.

He briefly shot back up to the top of the ICC's Test bowling standings, having first gone to the summit in January 2018, but he has since been leapfrogged by India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Rabada has taken 327 wickets at an average of 22 from just 70 Tests while he has amassed a further 168 dismissals in 108 ODIs and 71 in 65 T20 internationals.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed in a statement that Rabada had "returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a prohibited substance," before adding: "The incident is regrettable, however, Rabada has reassured CSA and his fans of his commitment to upholding professional standards and has restated his passion to the sport of cricket and the country he represents with purpose.

"CSA is fully committed to drug-free sport and reminds cricket players, both professional and amateur, of the importance of adhering to all regulations. We are steadfast in our support to all players in this regard."