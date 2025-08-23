England vs South Africa series: Kagiso Rabada included in squad for ODI and T20 games despite ankle injury

South Africa have included Kagiso Rabada in their limited-overs squads to tour England next month, even though the fast bowler remains a doubt with an ankle injury.

The Proteas will play three one-day internationals and three T20s in September - with all games live on Sky Sports Cricket - and coach Shukri Conrad says Rabada's injury will be monitored over the coming days.

With a T20 World Cup on the horizon in February 2026, Conrad says he is focusing on the shorter format and Rabada is unlikely to feature in the first ODI against England at Headingley on Tuesday September 2.

"We'll reassess Kagiso in England," he said.

"We are hopeful he will be available for part of the ODI series, but we're prioritising T20 cricket and will take a conservative approach."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player South Africa got off to a super start against Australia in the ICC Test Championship final as Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in an over.

South Africa will travel to England directly from Australia following Sunday's final ODI, having already wrapped up a series victory.

Kwena Maphaka has been included in both squads as cover for Rabada, while all-rounder Marco Jansen is included in the T20 squad after a thumb injury.

"It's great to have Marco back," Conrad said.

"He's a fantastic all-format player who balances our side, he bowls up front and at the death, and hits the ball a long way."

David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Donovan Ferreira have all been recalled to the T20 squad.

The series will mark the start of England's preparations for the T20 World Cup, with a T20 series against Ireland to follow later in September, followed by a white ball tour of New Zealand in October.

Attention then turns to the Ashes in Australia from late November.

South Africa ODI squad to tour England

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

South Africa T20 squad to tour England

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

England v South Africa: Limited overs fixtures 2025

First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley

Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's

Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl

Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff

Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford

Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge

Watch every match of The Hundred across the women's and men's competitions live on Sky Sports until August 31 and then watch all six of England's men's white-ball matches vs South Africa. Not got Sky? Stream cricket and more with no contract.