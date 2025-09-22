South Africa batter Quinton de Kock comes out of one-day international retirement ahead of Pakistan tour

South Africa's Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from one-day international cricket and been picked in both white-ball squads for the tour of Pakistan.

The wicketkeeper-batter, 32, quit the international 50-over format after the 2023 World Cup, having scored 6,770 runs across 155 matches, including 21 hundreds.

De Kock had not retired from T20 internationals but his last game in that format for South Africa was the 2024 T20 World Cup final defeat to India, at the end of a tournament in which he was the Proteas' leading run-scorer.

"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," said South Africa coach Shukri Conrad, whose side will play Pakistan in two Tests, three T20s and three ODIs between October 12 and November 8.

Image: De Kock has scored over 6,700 runs in 155 ODIs to date, including 21 hundreds

"When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country.

"Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side and having him back can only benefit the team."

De Kock has played in franchise T20 leagues of late, including the Indian Premier League and Caribbean Premier League.

The left-hander had hinted when retiring from ODI cricket that he could be tempted back for the 2027 50-over World Cup in his homeland, saying at the time: "At this point, I don't foresee it happening. But you never know. Strange things happen in life.

"It could be a possibility but I don't think so."