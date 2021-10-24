Scotland aiming to impress in T20 World Cup Super 12s as they target Test status ahead of Afghanistan opener

Scotland beat Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in the first-round stage

Scotland will be looking to further press their claims for full-member status when they take on Afghanistan in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

The Scots made a superb start to their campaign by winning all three of their first-round group games in Muscat to qualify for the Super 12 stage, and they will be hoping to maintain their 100 per cent record in their opening Super 12 match in Sharjah, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Scotland, currently an associate side, have long harboured hopes of getting promoted to become full members - the elite group of teams permitted to play Test matches.

The International Cricket Council has 12 full members, with Ireland and Afghanistan the last teams to be promoted in 2017.

Scotland, who defeated England in a 50-over international three years ago, now have a chance to make a big impression on cricket's governing body with good performances in Group 2, which also includes India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Namibia.

Speaking about their progress in the tournament so far, batter Calum MacLeod said: "I think it's hugely significant, not just for the team but for the organisation and some of the aspirations that Cricket Scotland have.

Calum MacLeod scored 140 not out when Scotland beat England by six runs in 2018

"We want to be the leading associate, and we want to push our case to be the next full member.

"I think if you look specifically at the way Afghanistan and Ireland did it, they did it from doing well at World Cups, and I think we've now got five great opportunities to go out and show world cricket what this organisation and the team is about."

Scotland's first Super 12 clash will be against a side teeming with spin-bowling talent and MacLeod believes they will need to stay aggressive against the Afghans.

"The good thing of having the first round is that we've come in with confidence," he said. "It'll be Afghanistan's first game in the tournament, and we can also go in there and put some pressure on them.

"We'll come and play the aggressive type of cricket we want to play."

Afghanistan vs Scotland Live on

Afghanistan's preparations for the tournament have been far from ideal in the aftermath of the country's Taliban takeover in August but captain Mohammad Nabi hopes his team's performances can bring about some joy back home.

Afghanistan's cricket board also underwent personnel changes and all-rounder Nabi was handed the captaincy after star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down saying he had not been consulted about the squad selection.

Due to visa issues, the Afghan team arrived in the United Arab Emirates late and a bit undercooked, having played only three T20 internationals against Zimbabwe since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's not that ideal," Nabi said. "There were little issues when we arrived in Dubai, but these last two warm-up games and practice sessions prepared the team well.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi led his team to a victory over West Indies in their second warm-up match after they lost the first one to South Africa

"I will try my best to make my team a unit. We play a lot of cricket in UAE and every player knows how the conditions work.

"The fans are really waiting because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If we do well in the tournament and win games, the fans will be really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces."

Watch Scotland take on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm on Monday.