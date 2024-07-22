Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI cricket record with seven-wicket debut

Scotland's Charlie Cassell recorded the best figures by a bowler on one-day international debut with 7-21 from 5.4 overs against Oman.

The 25-year-old - who took wickets with each of his first two balls and three in total in his opening over - eclipsed the 6-16 South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada bagged against Bangladesh in July 2015.

Cassell pinned Zeshan Masqood lbw in Dundee before bowling Ayaan Khan next delivery and, although he missed out on a hat-trick, he then had Khalid Kail caught off his fourth ball.

The pace bowler continued to rip through Oman, who were bowled out for 91 in 21.4 overs, and took the final wicket when he dismissed Bilal Khan.

Cassell's figures are the seventh best in all men's ODI cricket, with Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas the only man to take eight wickets in the format, doing so against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2001.

Scotland chased down their target in 17.2 overs against Oman to win by eight wickets, with Brandon McMullen (37no off 43 balls), skipper Richie Berrington (24no off 28) and George Munsey (23 off 26) contributing after Charlie Tear was out for four.

