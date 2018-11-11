Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal out of second England Test

Dinesh Chandimal tore his groin during the first Test

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the second Test against England in Kandy due to a groin strain.

Uncapped Charith Asalanka has been called up to the squad as a replacement.

Batsman Chandimal suffered a tear in his groin on day one of the first Test in Galle and is also a doubt for the final Test in Colombo, which begins on November 23.

Pace bowler Suranga Lakmal will captain the side for the second Test, which starts on Wednesday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

England lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test by 211 runs inside four days.

