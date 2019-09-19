Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya banned for year over illegal action

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya will not be able to bowl in an international game for 12 months

Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been banned from bowling for 12 months after an independent assessment of his action.

Dananjaya had previously been suspended in December 2018 before being allowed to return in February after remedial work on his action, but he was reported again in August during the first Test against New Zealand.

Notts vs Worcs Live on

The 25-year-old went through another International Cricket Council assessment in India later that month and that showed him to be employing an illegal bowling action.

Because it is the second such result inside 12 months, Dananjaya is automatically banned from bowling in international matches for a year.

He is entitled to approach the ICC for a further re-assessment of his bowling action after the expiry of this one-year period.

Dananjaya has so far played in six Test matches, taking 33 wickets at an average of 24.81, and he has also featured in 36 one-day internationals and 22 Twenty20 internationals.