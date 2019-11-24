Mitchell Santner's maiden New Zealand ton inspired his bowling against England, says David Lloyd

1:41 Mitchell Santner talks to Ian Ward after New Zealand take control in the first Test courtesy a BJ Watling double century and Santner's first Test century. Mitchell Santner talks to Ian Ward after New Zealand take control in the first Test courtesy a BJ Watling double century and Santner's first Test century.

David Lloyd believes Mitchell Santer’s maiden Test century was the inspiration for his devastating spell of spin bowling that left England struggling to save the first Test against New Zealand.

Santner took 126 off England's bowling attack, sharing a colossal sixth-wicket partnership of 261 with double centurion BJ Watling as the Black Caps racked up 615-9 before declaring at Mount Maunganui.

Faced with a first-innings deficit of 262, England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley looked relatively comfortable before the home side turned to the left-arm spin of Santner.

The 27-year-old promptly took three wickets for six runs, removing both openers, as well as nightwatchman Jack Leach, to leave England floundering on 55-3 at stumps.

Sky Sports pundit Lloyd said: "Santner played brilliantly with the bat and that sort of thing lifts you.

"He got a few short balls from England's quicker bowlers but he withstood all that and, when he's come out to do his primary job, he's tormented England. He bowled beautifully and he's exposed England's openers, he really has.

Santner celebrates after taking the wicket of Rory Burns

"I think the way he batted has given him so much confidence with the ball that Kane Williamson is now going to turn to him and he will torment England again tomorrow.

"Williamson brought him on to do the job on a drying pitch - there are areas that are quite rough and he's delivered. I thought he found the right sort of pace immediately and on that evidence, he'll spin it more than Leach.

"He's not the greatest spinner in the world but he's found the pace - that is so important on this pitch. He's quite a tall guy and he's got a bit of bounce as well."

Dom Sibley was dismissed for 12 in England's second innings

Burns and Sibley put on 48 for the opening wicket, but the latter struggled against Santner and had already been dropped by Watling before he edged a wide delivery from the left-armer into the wicketkeeper's gloves

Santner got rid of Burns soon afterwards, persuading him to attempt a sweep that caught the top edge and looped into the hands of Colin de Grandhomme before having Leach caught at bat-pad in the final over of the day.

Lloyd was unimpressed by the shots that cost both England openers their wickets, adding: "They've been totally exposed by a team that doesn't rely on spin.

Rory Burns holed out with a top-edged sweep

"Those were two shocking shots from the openers. The way Sibley played, I was alarmed - leaden-footed, he had no way of getting away, getting a single.

"He was just asking to nick one and the way he played at a couple of deliveries that were so wide of off stump, spinning away, it just looked like catching practice before the game.

"Does it matter about Leach? Of course it does. There's another wicket gone and England are tottering at three down. He can be obdurate and bat time, which is what England need to do.

"They've got to bat another 90 overs but New Zealand have been disciplined, they worked to plans and they absolutely drove England into the ground."