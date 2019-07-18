ICC suspends Zimbabwe over concerns of government interference

Zimbabwe were due to compete in the men's World T20 qualifiers in the autumn

Cricket's governing body, the ICC, has suspended Zimbabwe from all forms of cricket over concerns of government interference in the running of the game.

Zimbabwe are barred from participating at all ICC events with immediate effect after failing to provide a process for free and democratic elections and ensuring no Government interference in cricket administration.

The country were due to compete in the men's World T20 qualifiers in the autumn and the women's in August but their participation is now unclear.

On the decision, a statement from the ICC read: "We do not take the decision to suspend a Member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference.

"What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked.

"The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution.

"The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months, and progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting."

At the same meeting, the ICC also approved the introduction of concussion replacements, effective from the first Ashes Test, and a new way of fining players for slow over-rates, with captains no longer at the mercy of suspensions and fines instead being spread across a team.