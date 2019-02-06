QUIZ: Unusual reasons for cricketers missing matches

Jason Holder will miss the third Test due to a ban for Windies' slow over rate

After Jason Holder's ban for Windies' slow over rate in the second Test against England, Benedict Bermange's latest quiz looks at some of the stranger reasons players have missed matches.

The decision to suspend the Windies skipper for the third Test in St Lucia has received some criticism but it is far from the most unusual thing to have prevented a cricketer from participating in a match.

Test your knowledge on some of the more bizarre situations in the quiz below and tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on...

