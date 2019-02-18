Chris Gayle quiz: Take on the challenge ahead of England's ODI series in West Indies

Chris Gayle is back in Windies' ODI squad for the series against England, live on Sky Sports Cricket

England are ranked as the best side on the planet in ODIs - but will have to combat the Universe Boss in their five-match series in the West Indies.

That's right, Chris Gayle is back in the Windies squad and he and he his side will be hoping he can provide some more swashbuckling knocks before he retires from the ODI format after this summer's World Cup in England and Wales.

Gayle to quit ODIs after World Cup

The Jamaican is famed for his fireworks in limited-overs cricket - including a double century against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup - but he has a cracking Test CV, too, having struck 15 centuries in his 102 matches, including two triple-hundreds and a double ton.

How much do you know about the 39-year-old batsman? Is your knowledge of the Universe Boss out of this world?

Take on Benedict Bermange's quiz below to find out….

Watch Windies' ODI series with England live in full on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404), starting with the opener, at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, from 2.30pm on Wednesday.

