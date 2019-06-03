Benedict Bermange News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet
More from Cricket

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

Cricket World Cup QUIZ: Benedict Bermange tests your knowledge of the tournament

Last Updated: 02/06/19 12:42pm

Australia celebrate winning the 2007 World Cup
Australia celebrate winning the 2007 World Cup

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is in full swing with England and Australia among those to make a winning start.

Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange is watching the tournament with interest - but it's previous editions that are the focus of his latest quiz.

Also See:

England vs Pakistan

June 3, 2019, 10:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Take on the test below as he examines your knowledge of hat-tricks, players with superb World Cup records, those who have suffered heartache in the final, men to have played for two countries and more…

Don't miss England's second match of this year's World Cup, against Pakistan, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 10am on Monday.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK