Top Ashes moments: Botham's brilliant hundred, Bradman's infamous finish and Laker's 19-wicket haul

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.

England vs Australia Live on

Featuring iconic imagery, this series is bound to stir up some debate - so let us know if you agree with Benedict's selections by tweeting @SkyCricket.

Benedict's Ashes moments 6-1:

6) 1953 - Denis Compton plays one of his famous sweep shots at The Oval and England win the Ashes for the first time in 19 years.

Denis Compton led England to a win Ashes win in 19 years at The Oval in 1953

5) 1948 - Needing just four runs to finish his Test career with a batting average of 100, Don Bradman is bowled second ball by Eric Hollies at The Oval.

Don Bradman was bowled for a duck in his final innings, needing just four to average 100 in his Test career

4) 1981 - With England struggling to avoid an innings defeat, Ian Botham turns the Headingley Test on its head with an unbeaten 149.

Ian Botham smashed England to a stunning win at Headingley in 1981

3) 1972 - Bob Massie makes his Test debut at Lord's and takes 16 England wickets to lead Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

Bob Massie had a Test debut to remember as Australia won at Lord's

2) 1930 - Don Bradman smashes the Test record for the highest individual score and ends on 309 not out at the end of the first day at Headingley. He finishes with 334.

Don Bradman was unbeaten on 309 after the first day at Headingley in 1930

1) 1956 - Jim Laker takes 9-37 and 10-53 for a record haul of 19 wickets in the match at Old Trafford as Australia lose by an innings.

Jim Laker took 19 wickets in the match as England beat Australia by an innings at Old Trafford in 1956

Watch every ball of the 2019 Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from Thursday, August 1.