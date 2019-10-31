England won World Cup after thrilling final vs New Zealand - what can you remember from the game?

Jos Buttler took the stumps to win the World Cup for England at Lord's

July 14, 2019. The Cricket World Cup final. Drama, suspense, controversy and a little bit more drama. It is a day that England fans will never forget - but how much of it do they actually remember?

As England and New Zealand prepare to meet again, this time in a five-match T20I series followed by two Tests, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is back with another of his devilish quizzes to test your knowledge of the day that Eoin Morgan's side became world champions at Lord's!

We all remember Ben Stokes' heroics, Jofra Archer bowling the Super Over and Jos Buttler taking the stumps as England won the World Cup by "the barest of all margins" - thank you, Ian Smith - but there was far more to it than that.

Take the quiz below, tweet us @SkyCricket to let you know how you got on and then watch the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am on Friday.

