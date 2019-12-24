Benedict Bermange News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Blog
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures/Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet
More from Cricket

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

Cricket Quiz of 2019: How much do you remember of the year's action?

Last Updated: 24/12/19 12:05am

Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy after England's final success at Lord's
Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy after England's final success at Lord's

It has been an epic year of cricket - but is your memory as good?

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is back to reflect on a high-quality, action-packed 2019 and find out just how much you remember about some of the headline acts.

We're sure you've got the main events - The Cricket World Cup and The Ashes - covered, but what about the wealth of cricket around the globe?

Also See:

Test your knowledge below and then tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on. Good luck!

Watch the first Test between South Africa and England from 7am on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK