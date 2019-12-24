Cricket Quiz of 2019: How much do you remember of the year's action?

Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup trophy after England's final success at Lord's

It has been an epic year of cricket - but is your memory as good?

Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange is back to reflect on a high-quality, action-packed 2019 and find out just how much you remember about some of the headline acts.

We're sure you've got the main events - The Cricket World Cup and The Ashes - covered, but what about the wealth of cricket around the globe?

Test your knowledge below and then tweet us @SkyCricket to let us know how you got on. Good luck!

