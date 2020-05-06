Benedict Bermange News

Benedict Bermange

Cricket Statistician

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Edgbaston Ashes thriller in 2005 ahead of re-run on Sky Sports

Watch the whole game between Thursday and Sunday on Sky Sports, including a watchalong of closing stages on Sunday

Last Updated: 05/05/20 4:51pm

The 2005 Edgbaston Ashes Test was an absolute cracker - and you can watch every ball from it when Sky Sports reruns the entire game from Thursday through to Sunday.

Ahead of the game - which England won by two runs when Steve Harmison had Michael Kasprowicz caught by Geraint Jones down the leg-side - Benedict Bermange has compiled a quiz on that Ashes epic.

May 7, 2020, 12:30pm

Take on the challenge below as our stats man tests you on England's run-scoring, over-excited bowlers, umpires, injuries and a whole lot more.

Good luck and let us know how you fare on Twitter through @SkyCricket!

Then watch the entire Edgbaston Test from Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket, including a watchalong of the climax with some of the players involved on Sunday afternoon.

