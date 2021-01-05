Greatest Test team: 1982 West Indies beaten by Australia in quarter-finals

Glenn McGrath celebrates with his Australia team-mates during the 2002/03 Ashes series

The Australian team from 2002 clinched a spot in the Greatest Test team semi-finals, with a hard-fought victory over Clive Lloyd's 1982 West Indians, which needed an additional sixth Test to separate the teams.

The West Indians took a 1-0 lead in the series with a come-from-behind victory in the first Test in which they were dismissed for just 177 batting first and conceded a first-innings lead of 155 runs.

However, Larry Gomes batted for nearly 10 hours in compiling 217 as the West Indies second innings totalled 549, leaving Australia 395 to win. The four-prong pace attack then went to work, and routed the Aussies for just 160.

The Greatest Test team quarter-final: Australia 2002 vs West Indies 1982, first Test

On a poor pitch in the second match, Steve Waugh inserted the West Indians and Glenn McGrath's five wickets helped dismiss them for 250. In reply captain Waugh made a five-hour century, and with Shane Warne again falling agonising short of a century - this time dismissed for 95 - the Australians were able to recover from 70-5 to reach 359.

Three wickets each for Gillespie and Warne meant Australia only needed 95 to win, which they achieved easily enough to square the series.

The Greatest Test team quarter-final: Australia 2002 vs West Indies 1982, second Test

The third Test threatened to follow a similar course as the West Indies were dismissed for 252, with McGrath picking up another five wickets. But this time, Andy Roberts roared back with figures of 5-40 to bowl Australia out for just 133, ably supported by the rest of the quartet.

On an improving pitch, the West Indies fared much better second time around, with Gordon Greenidge (140) and Viv Richards (180 ) sharing a second-wicket partnership of 259 which enabled Lloyd to declare setting Australia a massive 615 to win. They never threatened to come close.

Mark Waugh was the standout performer with an unbeaten 90, but Joel Garner's 7-62 hastened a collapse from 205-4 to 233 all out.

The Greatest Test team quarter-final: Australia 2002 vs West Indies 1982, third Test

Jason Gillespie came to the fore in the first innings of the fourth match, with figures of 6-50 as the West Indies batting folded for just 142. Australia were struggling in reply at 81-4, but Steve Waugh and Damien Martyn led a middle-order fightback which helped them reach 295.

Viv Richards made 86 second time around, but it was only a niggly last wicket partnership between Andy Roberts and Colin Croft which enabled Australia to be set a potentially tricky 142 runs to win. They were never troubled, as they sailed to victory by seven wickets to square the series with one to play.

The Greatest Test team quarter-final: Australia 2002 vs West Indies 1982, fourth Test

Australia had waited for a decent performance from Shane Warne and it duly came in the fifth Test as he took 7-86 as the West Indies were bowled out for 345 , with Jeffrey Dujon leading a recovery from 131-5. Australia nearly reached parity as Damien Martyn's 88 helped them to 317 in reply.

Larry Gomes rediscovered his form from the first Test and struck 147 in the second innings to enable Clive Lloyd to set Australia 443 to win. However, Justin Langer dropped anchor with a three-hour innings of 41 and Steve Waugh did likewise as Australia ended at 211-6.

The Greatest Test team quarter-final: Australia 2002 vs West Indies 1982, fifth Test

So with the series tied a two wins apiece, an additional match had to be played. Lloyd won the toss and Australia found themselves batting first for the first time in the series.

Half centuries from Mark Waugh and Martyn helped them reach 262 with Colin Croft the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie then laid waste to the West Indian top order, reducing them to 8-4 with two wickets apiece. They never really recovered and could only muster 104.

The West Indian bowlers tried their best second time around as four wickets each for Holding and Roberts dismissed Australia for 191, leaving the West Indies 350 to win in seven sessions. Proving that you can never count out a team with Viv Richards, he led from the front with a sparkling innings of 135 to lead his side to 268-4.

The Greatest Test team quarter-final: Australia 2002 vs West Indies 1982, sixth Test

But when he fell to McGrath on the stroke of tea on day four, the tail was soon mopped up, giving Australia victory by 44 runs and a place in the semi-finals.

Next up - Australia 1948 v South Africa 1970.