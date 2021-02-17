Ben Foakes stumps his way into record books - stats from second India vs England Test in Chennai

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes claimed three stumpings in a Test in which he celebrated his 28th birthday (Pic credit - BCCI)

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes stumped his way into the record books in Chennai, while team-mate Stuart Broad bagged another duck, as Sky Cricket's Benedict Bermange explains his statistical review of the second Test...

Ben Foakes made three stumpings in the Test, which actually equalled the England record, which had been achieved 11 times previously. However, Foakes was the:

First to do so since Alan Knott against Australia at Leeds in 1968

The first to do so away from home since Godfrey Evans at Cape Town in 1949

The first ever to do so in Asia

Foakes completes a stunning stumping of fellow wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in Chennai (Pic credit - BCCI)

He made two of those stumpings on his birthday - the first wicketkeeper in Test history to celebrate his birthday by making two stumpings. Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera managed to stump three Australians over the course of a Test which included his birthday at Colombo in August 2016.

This was the sixth Test to feature as many as five stumpings.

Three of those have been at Chennai, including six in each of the 1952 and 1988 Tests against England and the West Indies respectively. The February 1895 Ashes Test at Sydney was the only other Test in history to have six batsmen dismissed stumped.

India's first innings of 329 contained no extras - Foakes playing a large part in that - which set a new record for Test cricket, just edging past the previous record, which had stood for more than 60 years.

Highest Test innings with no extras Score Team Against Venue and year 329 India England Chennai, 2021 328 Pakistan India Lahore, 1955 252 South Africa England Durban, 1931 247 South Africa England Nottingham, 1960

However, whereas India's innings this time was over in 95.5 overs, Pakistan's total of 328 was made over the course of 187.5 overs, delivered by India's bowlers without conceding a single extra.

However impressive England's effort was in the field, they were only just about halfway to the overall first-class record.

At Melbourne in 1952, Tasmania did not concede a single extra in Victoria's total of 647, surely one of the more unbreakable first-class cricket records.

England conceded no extras during India's first innings of 329 in the second Test (Pic credit - BCCI)

In England's first innings Stuart Broad was dismissed for his 36th Test duck, moving him into a tie for second-place with Chris Martin in the all-time list in Test cricket.

Only Courtney Walsh is above Broad now, but the Englishman's 36 ducks are a long way ahead of the next players who were good enough to score at least one Test century - Marvan Atapattu and Steve Waugh, who made 22 ducks apiece.

Most ducks in Test cricket Player Ducks Innings Courtney Walsh (WI) 43 185 Chris Martin (NZ) 36 104 Stuart Broad (Eng) 36 211 Glenn McGrath (Aus) 35 138 Shane Warne (Aus) 34 199

Ravichandran Ashwin performed the feat of scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul in the same Test for the third time. Only one player in Test history has done that on more occasions - Sir Ian Botham, who achieved the feat five times.

West Indies' Sir Garfield Sobers, Pakistan's Mushtaq Mohammad, South Afirca's Jacques Kallis, and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan have achieved the feat twice.

Ashwin became the first bowler to dismiss 200 left-handers in Test cricket and he is one of only two bowlers with more than 100 Test wickets to have dismissed more lefties than righties - Sri Lanka's Dilruwan Perera the other.

Ravichandran Ashwin has now dismissed over 200 left-handed batsmen in Test cricket (Pic credit - BCCI)

Ashwin (394 Test wickets) has removed 202 left-handers and 192 right-handers, with Dilruwan (161 Test wickets) accounting for 92 left-handers and 62 right-handers.

Over the course of a couple of weeks at the same ground in Chennai, England made both their second-highest total (578) and their second-lowest total (134) in India.

For just the second time since January 2005 (excluding the abandoned 2009 Antigua Test) England failed to score at least one half-century in a Test match. The only other was the three-day defeat at Sydney in the 2014 New Year Test.

