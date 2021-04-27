County Championship stats: David Bedingham goes big for Durham; Haseeb Hameed bats long for Notts

David Bedingham's 257 was the second-highest individual score by a Durham batsman

Sky Cricket’s Benedict Bermange is back with more top stats after round three of the County Championship, including David Bedingham mammoth innings for Durham, Northants' monster chase and Haseeb Hameed's record-breaking vigil...

David Bedingham scored 257 for Durham against Derbyshire at Emirates Riverside, the second-highest individual score in the county's history:

Highest individual scores for Durham Score Name Against Venue Season 273 ML Love Hampshire Chester-le-Street 2003 257 DG Bedingham Derbyshire Chester-le-Street 2021 254no MJ di Venuto Sussex Chester-le-Street 2009 253 MEK Hussey Leicestershire Leicester 2005 251 ML Love Middlesex Lord's 2002

By adding an unbeaten 53 in the second innings, he became the first player with a score of 250+ and 50+ in the same championship match since Kent's Sean Dickson made 318 & 60 against Northamptonshire at Beckenham in 2017. Bedingham's was just the 14th instance in the competition's history.

Hampshire's Mohammad Abbas took his 500th wicket in first-class cricket when he dismissed James Bracey in Gloucestershire's first innings at the Ageas Bowl.

Against Middlesex, Surrey's Hashim Amla was dismissed for his first 'pair' in first-class cricket for eight years. His previous pair had come for Surrey against Somerset at Taunton in 2013.

Northamptonshire's fourth inning total of 357-3 is their third-highest successful run-chase in first-class cricket:

Northamptonshire's highest run-chases in first-class cricket Score Against Venue Season 395-4 Middlesex Northampton 2010 384-8 Worcestershire Northampton 1961 357-3 Glamorgan Northampton 2021 353-9 Durham Northampton 2002 334-3 Essex Wellingborough 1955

Ricardo Vasconcelos's unbeaten 185 set a new record for the highest individual score for Northamptonshire in any fourth innings, surpassing Wayne Larkins's record from 1983:

Highest individual score for Northamptonshire in fourth innings Score Name Against Venue Season 185no RS Vasconcelos Glamorgan Northampton 2021 183no W Larkins Sussex Northampton 1984 183no SD Peters Middlesex Northampton 2010 172no L Livingston Essex Wellingborough 1955 163no RI Keogh Derbyshire Derby 2015

Essex suffered their first defeat in first-class cricket since losing to Hampshire at Southampton in April 2019. Since then, they had gone 21 matches without defeat. On the flip side, Nottinghamshire's win-less streak in county cricket now stretches to 29 matches after their draw with Worcestershire.

Worcestershire's batsmen 8,9 and 10 - Ed Barnard, Alzarri Joseph and Joe Leach - all passed fifty in their county's first innings against Nottinghamshire. Bizarrely, this is the second such occasion this season, after Dan Douthwaite, Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan all did the same for Glamorgan against Yorkshire in the first round of matches.

Haseeb Hameed became the first Nottinghamshire batsman to ever score two centuries in a match against Worcestershire. He joins the select band of players to have performed the feat for multiple counties, having also scored two centuries for Lancashire against Yorkshire at Manchester back in 2016. Chris Rogers is unique in scoring two centuries in a first-class match for three different counties - Northamptonshire, Derbyshire and Somerset.

Haseeb Hameed batted for 824 across two innings for Nottinghamshire against Worcestershire

In doing so, Hameed batted for 824 minutes and faced 635 deliveries over the course of the match. Whereas balls-faced are not always known, and there are almost certainly occasions in the past when a batsman has faced more deliveries due to the increased over-rates, his total of minutes batted appears to have set a new record for the tournament: