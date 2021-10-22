T20 World Cup: Curtis Campher matches Lasith Malinga; Netherlands bag golden duck record!

Ireland's Curtis Campher took four wickets in four balls against Netherlands

As week one of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup draws to a close, Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange picks out some of the key numbers and narratives…

Curtis Campher lit up Ireland's victory over the Netherlands at Abu Dhabi by taking four wickets in four balls, dismissing Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards and Roelof van der Merwe in his second over.

He became the third player to perform that feat in T20I cricket after Rashid Khan for Afghanistan against Ireland in Dehradun and Lasith Malinga for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in Pallekele, both in 2019.

Campher became the second player to perform the feat in ICC tournament play, after Malinga, who took four South African wickets in four balls at Providence during the 50-over World Cup in 2007. The only previous ICC T20 WC hat-trick was taken by Brett Lee for Australia against Bangladesh at Cape Town in 2007.

Lasith Malinga claimed four wickets in four balls against South Africa during the 2007 50-over World Cup

Five Dutch players were dismissed first ball, setting a new record for any Twenty20 International innings. Four New Zealand players made golden ducks against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in 2019 and four Estonians were dismissed first ball against Cyprus at Episkopi earlier this month.

David Wiese is now playing for Namibia, having represented South Africa in the previous competition, in India in 2016. He became the second player to play for different teams in successive competitions, following Dirk Nannes, who played for the Netherlands in 2009 before switching allegiance to Australia for the following year's tournament in the Caribbean.

While on the subject of players representing different teams, Wiese and fellow former South African van der Merwe locked horns at Abu Dhabi.

The day before, at Desert Springs, Almeria, former England players Amjad Khan (now playing for Denmark) and Jade Dernbach (now playing for Italy) faced each other in ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier Europe 2021/22.

David Wiese played for South Africa in the 2016 T20 World Cup - but is representing Namibia in this one!

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has been back to his all-round best so far. Having scored 42 and taken 3-28 in victory over Oman, he followed up with 46 and 4-9 as his side defeated Papua New Guinea.

He became only the second player to score at least 40 and take at least four wickets in the same ICC T20 WC game, after Dwayne Bravo, who scored an unbeaten 66 and bagged 4-38 for West Indies against India at Lord's in 2009.

Those four wickets drew Shakib level with Shahid Afridi as the leading wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history with 39 wickets apiece.

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan is the joint leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history

After the first seven Papua New Guinea batsmen had all been dismissed in single figures, wicketkeeper Kiplin Doriga gave some respectability to the score by striking an unbeaten 46 from 34 balls, the highest individual score by anyone batting at number eight or lower in any ICC T20 WC match.

Despite falling to defeat against Sri Lanka, Ireland's Mark Adair became the second-fastest bowler - and the fastest paceman to reach 50 wickets in T20I cricket:

Fastest to 50 T20 international wickets Name Team Matches Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka 26 Mark Adair Ireland 28 Imran Tahir South Africa 31 Rashid Khan Afghanistan 21 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 33

Oman started in great form, defeating Papua New Guinea in their opening match to record just the third victory by 10 wickets in the competition's history.

That margin of victory was also recorded by Australia against Sri Lanka in Cape Town in 2007 and South Africa against Zimbabwe in Hambantota in 2012.

