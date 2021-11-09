T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler plays longest innings; Kagiso Rabada takes unusual hat-trick

Jos Buttler's 67-ball innings against Sri Lanka in Sharjah was the longest-ever in the T20 World Cup in terms of balls faced

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup enters the knockout stages, Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange picks out some of the key numbers and narratives, including a record-breaking innings from Jos Buttler, an unusual hat-trick for Kagiso Rabada and a birthday to remember for Ish Sodhi.

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 101 against Sri Lanka was the longest innings in T20 World Cup history in terms of balls faced, with his 67-ball knock surpassing the 66-ball innings played by Marlon Samuels (85 not out) against England in the 2016 final and by Chris Gayle (out for 98) against India in Barbados in 2010.

Buttler became just the second player to reach his century from the last ball of the 20th over in a T20 international between two ICC full members, after Glenn Maxwell, who achieved it against England at Hobart in 2018.

South Africa defeated England by 10 runs at Sharjah and Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 94 became the highest individual score for South Africa in T20 World Cups, surpassing the 90 not out Herschelle Gibbs made against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2007.

Kagiso Rabada completed an unusual hat-trick in the final over of the match. Not only was it the first for South Africa in Twenty20 International cricket and all three victims were caught on the boundary, but all three victims were born in different countries - Chris Woakes (England), Eoin Morgan (Ireland) and Chris Jordan (Barbados).

Astonishingly, it isn't the first such hat-trick in Twenty20 International cricket. Lasith Malinga dismissed Colin Munro (born in South Africa), Hamish Rutherford (born in New Zealand) and Colin de Grandhomme (born in Zimbabwe) when Sri Lanka played New Zealand at Pallekele in 2019.

Ish Sodhi was named Player of the Match for his figures of 2-7 in four overs against India at Dubai. He became the second player to win the award on his birthday in ICC T20 WC tournaments, after Imran Tahir for South Africa against the Netherlands at Chittagong on March 27, 2014 2014.

However, Sodhi - who was born in India - became the first player to win a Player of the Match award on their birthday against their country of birth.

Martin Guptill's innings of 93 for New Zealand against Scotland was notable in that it meant that at least one batter has now been dismissed for every score between 0 and 100 in Twenty20 International cricket. The lowest score at which no-one has been dismissed is now 102.

Spare a thought for West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, whose unbeaten innings of 81 against Sri Lanka at Abu Dhabi was the highest ever in an unsuccessful chase in T20 World Cup history:

Highest individual scores in unsuccessful T20 World Cup chases Score Player Team Opposition 81 not out Shimron Hetmyer West Indies Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi, 2021 79 not out Rohit Sharma India Australia Bridgetown, 2010 77 Lendl Simmons West Indies South Africa The Kia Oval, 2009 74 Glenn Maxwell Australia Pakistan Mirpur, 2014

Bangladesh were all out for just 73 against Australia at Dubai, the lowest total Australia have ever restricted an opponent to in all T20I cricket, below the 74 they dismissed India for in Melbourne in 2008 and Pakistan for in Dubai in 2012.

Australia won the game in just 6.2 overs making it their largest margin of victory in terms of balls remaining - 82 - in a full-length Twenty20 international.

India raced to a 6.3 over victory against Scotland at Dubai, their shortest successful chase in an uninterrupted Twenty20 International match, the 81 balls left surpassing the 59 balls to spare by which they beat the UAE at Mirpur in 2016.

Shoaib Malik, 39, showed no sign of age as Pakistan completed a perfect five wins out of five record in the group stages, scoring his country's fastest-ever half-century in T20I cricket.

His 18-ball fifty against Scotland trumped Umar Akmal, who scored a 21-ball fifty against Australia in 2010. Akmal also has the third-fastest fifty for Pakistan - a 22-ball effort against New Zealand in 2016.

Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann opened the bowling for Namibia against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi and delivered a maiden to Mohammad Rizwan.

The only other occasions on which a bowler from an Associate Nation has bowled a maiden in the first over of an innings to a Full Nation were by Afghanistan bowlers Shapoor Zadran against England at Colombo in 2012 and Dawlat Zadran against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo in 2015.