T20 World Cup stats: New Zealand and Australia go head-to-head for T20 glory

Australia are featuring in their first T20 World Cup final since 2010

The final of ICC T20 WC 2021 will be a Trans-Tasman affair after the two second-placed group teams made it through the semi-finals to set up a repeat of the 2015 World Cup final, which Australia won convincingly.

In fact, that match went the way of all their knockout meetings in ICC competitions:

Australia vs New Zealand: H2H in knockout ICC competitions Year Competition Stage Venue Result 1996 World Cup Quarter-Final Chennai Australia won by 6 wickets 2006 Champions Trophy Semi-Final Mohali Australia won by 34 runs 2009 Champions Trophy Final Centurion Australia won by 6 wickets 2015 World Cup Final Melbourne Australia won by 7 wickets

This will be Australia's first ICC T20 World Cup final since they lost to England in 2010 in the Caribbean. For the Kiwis, this is their first visit to a final, following semi-final defeats in 2007 and 2016.

In all Twenty20 International cricket, the teams have met on 14 occasions, with Australia holding a 9-5 lead.

However, their most recent meetings came between February 22 and March 7 this year, when New Zealand won their five-match series 3-2 with victory by seven wickets in the deciding fifth match at Mount Maunganui.

There have been 12 matches played at Dubai in the tournament to date, with only one of them won by the team batting first, and 11 won by the chasing team.

Australia have won all four of their games against New Zealand in ICC knockout competitions

The only team to buck that trend was New Zealand, who defeated Scotland by 16 runs on November 3. However, that trend is very much a recent one.

Of the total of 74 Twenty20 Internationals played on the ground, 36 have been won batting first, with 38 batting second.

With all that being said, there have only been two successful chases of a target of greater than 155 on the ground in 22 attempts, the second of which was Australia's semi-final chase.

Spin has had very much the edge at Dubai in the tournament to date, as evidenced by Shadab Khan's performance in the semi-final for Pakistan:

The stats suggest New Zealand hold the edge in the bowling department, while Australia dominate the batting stakes

T20 World Cup 2021: Spin vs Seam Bowling Wickets Average RPO Spin 54 19.59 6.31 Seam 65 29.72 8.28

Comparing both teams by phases of the game, Australia's batting has had the edge in terms of runs per over, but so has New Zealand's bowling. New Zealand's overall economy rate in the competition has been 6.75 per over, the best of all the 16 teams to have participated.

Australia vs New Zealand: The Stats Aus NZ Bowl 1-6 7.72 5.88 Bowl 7-15 6.41 6.33 Bowl 16-20 10.05 8.65

Australia vs New Zealand: The Stats Aus NZ Bat 1-6 7.88 7.27 Bat 7-15 7.43 6.87 Bat 16-20 11.52 10.91

Trent Boult is the leading seam bowler in the competition, with 11 wickets at 14.09 with an economy rate of 6.54. Tim Southee has taken eight wickets and conceded better than a run-a-ball, going at just 5.75 runs per over.

For Australia, Adam Zampa leads the way with 12 wickets, second only to Wanindu Hasaranga, who had the benefit of the first round to help him.

Adam Zampa has played a starring role for Australia throughout the T20 World Cup

New Zealand might slightly worry about their batting power, as 85 per cent of Twenty20 matches are won by the team hitting more boundaries and of the four semi-finalists, they hit by far the fewest proportion of boundaries:

New Zealand's lack of batting power? Team Balls per boundary England 5.87 Australia 5.91 Pakistan 6.22 New Zealand 7.32

Australia are a settled side, with the same team playing five of their six matches to date, with the only change being Ashton Agar replacing Mitchell Marsh for the England match on October 30.

New Zealand have also used only 12 players, with their last five matches featuring unchanged sides after Adam Milne came in for Tim Seifert.

However, they will need to shuffle their pack after Devon Conway broke a bone in his hand after striking his bat following his dismissal in the semi-final victory over England.

Watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup final live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1pm on Sunday.