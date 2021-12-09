Ashes Stats: Travis Head makes historic 100 as David Warner comes close to matching 2019 run tally

Travis Head ended day two of The Ashes unbeaten on 112

Sky Cricket number-cruncher Benedict Bermange looks at the top stats from day two of the 2021/22 Ashes series, as Travis Head scored an impressive unbeaten century and Jack Leach was targeted by the Australian batsmen at The Gabba...

In the last Ashes series, David Warner scored 95 runs in 10 innings, and was dismissed by Stuart Broad on seven occasions. On Thursday, without Broad in the opposition line-up, he scored 94 runs in one innings.

Later in the day, Head went to tea 0no and scored 112 runs in the final session. Only two batsmen have ever scored more runs in the final session of a day's play for Australia - VT Trumper (133) against South Africa in 1911 and GJ Bonnor (113) against England back in 1885.

Head top-scored for Australia during an impressive second day at The Gabba

The last Australian to score a century in a session in the Ashes was Adam Gilchrist, who scored 102 runs in the third session of the third day of the 2006 Perth Test.

Head's century came from just 85 deliveries, the joint third-fastest in Ashes history.

Fastest hundreds in Ashes history Balls Name Team Against Venue Year 57 AC Gilchrist Australia England Perth 2006 76 GL Jessop England Australia The Oval 1902 85 J Darling Australia England Sydney 1898 85 TM Head Australia England Brisbane 2021 86 IT Botham England Australia Manchester 1981

Don Bradman scored a century in five different Ashes sessions and Victor Trumper two. The most runs by anyone in the final session of a day's play is 140 by Ian Smith for New Zealand against India at Auckland in 1990.

Jack Leach is currently one of only five bowlers to have bowled at least 10 overs in a Test innings and conceded at least eight runs per over. He has conceded 95 runs from his 11 overs, which is a per-over average of 8.63.

Only Pakistan's Yasir Shah holds a worse record, having leaked 124 runs from his 14 overs during their 2017 Test against Australia in Sydney.