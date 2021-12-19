Benedict Bermange
Cricket Statistician
Ashes Stats: Joe Root takes run record for England captains and Ricky Ponting's happy birthdays
Australia need another six wickets to win the second Ashes Test and take a 2-0 lead over England; another good day for the hosts means yet another happy birthday for Ricky Ponting and while the tourists' struggles go on, it was another day, another record for Joe Root
Last Updated: 19/12/21 12:29pm
Australia are closing in on victory in the second Ashes Test and Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has all the key stats about a few English landmarks - not all of them positive - reached during day four in Adelaide...
Ricky Ponting celebrated his 47th birthday today. Perhaps fittingly, he is the only player to celebrate winning a Test on his birthday as many as three times.
Australia clearly had no faith in Nathan Lyon's batting in this Test, twice declaring nine wickets down without letting him come to the crease. The only other No 11 to suffer the same indignity without being injured was New Zealand's Chris Martin against Australia at Perth in 2001.
- Scorecard: Australia vs England, second Ashes Test
- Day four in Adelaide - as it happened
- Watch The Ashes: Get BT Sport on Sky
Seven different England bowlers took wickets in this Test, the most for them in a single Test since the Cape Town Test of January 1965. On that occasion, eight different England bowlers took at least one wicket, equalling the overall Test record they set against New Zealand at Christchurch in March 1951.
England's target of 468 would be the highest-ever successful run chase in Test history. There have only been four successful fourth-innings run chases of at least 400 in Test history:
Successful fourth innings chases over 400
|Score
|Team
|Against
|Venue
|Season
|418-7
|West Indies
|Australia
|St John's
|2003
|414-4
|South Africa
|Australia
|Perth
|2008
|406-4
|India
|West Indies
|Port-of-Spain
|1976
|404-3
|Australia
|England
|Leeds
|1948
England's openers have now been dismissed for 13 ducks in 2021, by far the most suffered by any team in a calendar year:
Ducks by Test match openers
|Team
|Year
|Ducks
|England
|2021
|13
|New Zealand
|1994
|9
|Pakistan
|2002
|9
Jhye Richardson became the first player to ever have a strike rate of at least 200.00 in both innings of the same Test.
When he reached 10 in his second innings, Joe Root overtook Alastair Cook's England record of 4,844 runs when captaining the side:
Most runs as England Test captain
|Name
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|JE Root
|58
|4,859
|47.63
|AN Cook
|59
|4,844
|46.57
|MA Atherton
|54
|3,815
|40.58
|GA Gooch
|34
|3,582
|58.72
|AJ Strauss
|50
|3,343
|40.76