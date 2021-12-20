Ashes Stats: 4,000 days and counting for England as the wait for a Test win in Australia goes on

Joe Root saw his side slip to another defeat as England's long wait for a Test win in Australia goes on

Australia have clinched victory in the second Ashes Test and Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has all the key stats from day five in Adelaide, featuring Joe Root, Jos Buttler and... Colin Firth?!

Monday marks 4,000 days since England last won a Test in Australia. Back then, Warner, Cummins and Root were yet to play Test cricket, Steve Smith was a leg-spinner, and 'The King's Speech' was the top-grossing film in the UK.

Only one side has ever come back from 2-0 down to win a Test series. That was Don Bradman's 1936/37 Australia side, who lost at Brisbane and Sydney, before winning at Melbourne, Adelaide and Melbourne again.

Jos Buttler's innings had the sixth-lowest strike rate for anyone scoring at least 20 runs in a Test innings in history - where balls faced data is known:

Lowest strike-rate in Test innings (min. 20 runs) Strike-rate Score Player Team Against Venue Season 8.96 20 Hanif Mohammad Pakistan England Lord's 1954 10.24 25 HM Amla South Africa India Delhi 2015/16 11.79 40 HL Collins Australia England Manchester 1921 12.18 24 HL Collins Australia England Lord's 1926 12.34 29no RC Russell England South Africa Johannesburg 1995/96 12.56 26 JC Buttler England Australia Adelaide 2021/22

Jos Buttler battled for 207 balls on day five to make 26 runs

The last player before Buttler to be dismissed hit wicket in the fourth innings of a Test was Shane Warne - for 42 in the memorable 2005 Edgbaston Test.

This was Joe Root's 23rd defeat as England captain, setting a new record: