Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal of Jos Buttler 'disgraceful and embarrassing', says Shane Warne

Shane Warne did not hold back in his criticism of Ashwin

Shane Warne slammed Ravichandran Ashwin's dismissal of Jos Buttler in the IPL as "embarrassing" and "disgraceful".

Captain Ashwin was bowling in Kings XI Punjab's match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, and 'mankaded' batsman Jos Buttler. The Englishman was given out, and Ashwin's side went on to win the game.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with some saying Ashwin was within his rights to dismiss the batsman if he was out of his crease, while others have said it goes against the spirit of the game.

Several ex-players have weighed in on the debate, and former Australia international Warne was the most vocal.

Warned posted on his Twitter account: "So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL."

So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a Captain & as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall & agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to u BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 25, 2019

In a follow-up Tweet Warne added: "As Captain of your side - you set the standard of the way the team wants to play & what the team stands for! Why do such a disgraceful & low act like that tonight? You must live with yourself & FYI - it's too late to say sorry Mr Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act."

Former India international Mohammad Kaif posted: "It's within the laws of the game but Jos Butler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal."

I can’t believe what I’m seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that. — Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) March 25, 2019

England's ODI captain Eoin Morgan said it was a bad example to set: "I can't believe what I'm seeing!! @IPL Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time I think Ashwin will regret that."

However, Warne's former Australia team-mate Dean Jones voiced his support for Ashwin, saying "Please everyone.. read the new Laws .. a bowler DOES NOT have to offer a warning to the batsman! law 41:16"

Please everyone.. read the new Laws .. a bowler DOES NOT have to offer a warning to the batsman!

law 41:16 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 25, 2019

The law Jones refers to states: "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out.

"Whether the attempt is successful or not, the ball shall not count as one in the over. If the bowler fails in an attempt to run out the non-striker, the umpire shall call and signal Dead ball as soon as possible."

Ashwin, that’s shocking behaviour! Very disappointed to see that. — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) March 25, 2019

Did Ashwin's dismissal of Buttler contravene the spirit of cricket? Or was he within his rights according to the laws of the game? Have your say by Tweeting us @SkyCricket