Rajasthan vs Kings XI

Jos Buttler 'mankaded' after fifty in Royals' IPL defeat to Kings XI

Jos Buttler struck a superb fifty for Rajasthan Royals before being 'mankaded' (Credit: AFP)

A furious Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' by Ravichandran Ashwin, seeing him run out after striking 69 off 43 balls in the Rajasthan Royals' 14-run defeat to the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

Named after Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad, the dismissal - which sees the bowler run out the non-striker batsman when backing up and leaving his crease - though legal, is considered by many to be against the spirit of the game.

It's not the first time Buttler has been on the receiving end of the dismissal either. In a series-deciding fifth ODI against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in 2014, Buttler was mankaded by Sachithra Senanayake for 21 as England slipped to a six-wicket defeat to lose the series.

Though disappointed at the time, Buttler subsequently said of that Sri Lanka dismissal: "It is obviously batsman error. If you walk out of your ground and someone wants to do it, it is in the laws of the game. It is all part of the game."

But an incensed Buttler is unlikely to say the same on this occasion as it appeared as though he wasn't looking to gain any advantage, with Buttler in his ground until the last moment of Ashwin's delivery stride when he opted to whip the bails off.

At that stage, Buttler had blasted 10 fours and two sixes - including taking 18 runs in boundaries off one over from his England team-mate Sam Curran - as he carried over his fine form from last year's IPL which saw him strike five consecutive fifties.

He brought up his first of this year's tournament in just 29 balls as the Royals got off to a flying start in pursuit of Kings XI's 185-run target, but his wicket in the 13th over rocked the Rajasthan run-chase.

Sanju Samson (30 off 25) and Steve Smith (20 off 16) tried their best to repair the innings, but then both fell within the space of three balls as Curran (2-52) picked up two key strikes in the 17th over to make up for his earlier struggles.

Ben Stokes struck a first-ball six, but departed second ball when looking to repeat the trick as Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-31) too struck twice in an over as the Royals collapsed to defeat.

Earlier, Chris Gayle continued his recent fine form with the bat as he smashed eight fours and four sixes in a 47-ball 79 for Kings XI at the top of the order. Sarfaraz Khan (46no off 29) too impressed in his first game for his new franchise after moving from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer went wicketless, but was economical, conceding just 17 runs from his four impressive overs. The opposite could be said for Stokes, who struck twice but for the cost of 48 runs.

Match Details

Date
25th Mar 2019
Toss
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Umpires
K N Ananthapadmanabhan, C Shamsuddin
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
C Sharma
Reserve Umpire
K Srinath

rajasthan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.M. Rahane b Ashwin 27
J.C. Buttler run out (Ashwin) 69
S.V. Samson c Ashwin b Curran 30
S.P.D. Smith c Rahul b Curran 20
B.A. Stokes c sub b Ur Rahman 6
R.A. Tripathi c Rahul b Ur Rahman 1
K. Gowtham c Shami b Rajpoot 3
J.C. Archer run out (Shami) 2
J.D. Unadkat c&b Rajpoot 1
S. Gopal Not out 1
D.S. Kulkarni Not out 5
Extras 2nb, 2w, 1lb 5
Total 20.0 Overs 170 - 9
Full Batting Card

kings xi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.M. Curran 4 0 52 2
M. Zadran 4 0 31 2
Shami 4 0 33 0
Ashwin 4 0 20 1
A.S. Rajpoot 4 0 33 2
Full Bowling Card

