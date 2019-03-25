A furious Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' by Ravichandran Ashwin, seeing him run out after striking 69 off 43 balls in the Rajasthan Royals' 14-run defeat to the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Named after Indian bowler Vinoo Mankad, the dismissal - which sees the bowler run out the non-striker batsman when backing up and leaving his crease - though legal, is considered by many to be against the spirit of the game.

It's not the first time Buttler has been on the receiving end of the dismissal either. In a series-deciding fifth ODI against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston in 2014, Buttler was mankaded by Sachithra Senanayake for 21 as England slipped to a six-wicket defeat to lose the series.

5:26 Watch what happened when Jos Buttler was 'mankaded' before, back in 2014 for England against Sri Lanka.

Though disappointed at the time, Buttler subsequently said of that Sri Lanka dismissal: "It is obviously batsman error. If you walk out of your ground and someone wants to do it, it is in the laws of the game. It is all part of the game."

But an incensed Buttler is unlikely to say the same on this occasion as it appeared as though he wasn't looking to gain any advantage, with Buttler in his ground until the last moment of Ashwin's delivery stride when he opted to whip the bails off.

At that stage, Buttler had blasted 10 fours and two sixes - including taking 18 runs in boundaries off one over from his England team-mate Sam Curran - as he carried over his fine form from last year's IPL which saw him strike five consecutive fifties.

He brought up his first of this year's tournament in just 29 balls as the Royals got off to a flying start in pursuit of Kings XI's 185-run target, but his wicket in the 13th over rocked the Rajasthan run-chase.

Sanju Samson (30 off 25) and Steve Smith (20 off 16) tried their best to repair the innings, but then both fell within the space of three balls as Curran (2-52) picked up two key strikes in the 17th over to make up for his earlier struggles.

Ben Stokes struck a first-ball six, but departed second ball when looking to repeat the trick as Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-31) too struck twice in an over as the Royals collapsed to defeat.

Earlier, Chris Gayle continued his recent fine form with the bat as he smashed eight fours and four sixes in a 47-ball 79 for Kings XI at the top of the order. Sarfaraz Khan (46no off 29) too impressed in his first game for his new franchise after moving from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

For Rajasthan, Jofra Archer went wicketless, but was economical, conceding just 17 runs from his four impressive overs. The opposite could be said for Stokes, who struck twice but for the cost of 48 runs.

Sky customers can watch the Indian Premier League live by tuning into Star Gold, available on channel 729.