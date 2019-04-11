IPL: Ben Stokes hit for 21 in controversial final over as Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals

Ben Stokes bowled MS Dhoni but conceded 21 in the final over as Rajasthan were beaten

Chennai Super Kings claimed a dramatic four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL after a controversial finish, chasing down 152 with a six from the last ball of the match.

Mitchell Santner hit it, smashing Ben Stokes (2-39) over long on, two balls after CSK captain MS Dhoni marched out to the middle after the umpire appeared to signal a no-ball for height before then reversing his decision.

In a stunning final over, Stokes had 18 to defend but Ravindra Jadeja thumped the first ball for six to give Chennai the advantage. However, the momentum swung back in the Royals' favour when Stokes bowled Dhoni (58) with the third ball of the over, leaving CSK needing eight from three balls.

Then came the no-ball controversy, Santner scurried back for two after toe-ending a full toss from Stokes into the legside, but Dhoni was incensed that the no-ball and a free hit were not awarded.

Santner kept his cool though and took two from the next ball to leave himself needing four to win from the last. A wide from Stokes followed meaning two would have brought a Super Over. That wasn't required though as the Kiwi left-hander launched Stokes' attempted yorker over the rope.

That came after Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu (57) put on 95 for the fifth wicket having been brought together with CSK 24-4 in reply to Rajasthan's 151-4.

Jos Buttler hit 23 from 10 balls at the top of the order and Stokes top-scored with 28 from 26. The England all-rounder's all-action display also saw him take a stunning diving catch off Jofra Archer (1-19) but he was unable to bowl the Royals to just their second win of the tournament.