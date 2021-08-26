England spinner Adil Rashid to play in IPL for first time after signing for Punjab Kings

Adil Rashid has joined IPL side Punjab Kings after starring for England's white-ball in recent years

Punjab Kings have signed England leg-spinner Adil Rashid for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

The move ensures the 33-year-old will end his long wait for a chance in the franchise league, having been a notable absentee in recent years.

Rashid, who has regularly starred in the Vitality Blast and appeared in the Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League and Abu Dhabi T10 League, has been a key component of England's white-ball success under Eoin Morgan.

Yet with IPL teams preferring to pick homegrown spin options rather than use an overseas slot, the Yorkshire bowler has often gone unsold in the auction, but he will replace Australian Jhye Richardson, who has decided to miss the second half of the tournament.

Rashid was the joint-top wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of The Hundred this summer

During the England and Wales Cricket Board's inaugural season of The Hundred, Rashid finished joint-top wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an average of 14.41.

The 14th edition of the IPL will resume on September 19 and run until October 15 in the United Arab Emirates after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be suspended in May.

Punjab Kings are sixth with three victories and five defeats from their opening eight fixtures.

