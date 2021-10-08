IPL: Mumbai Indians' title defence is over despite beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in run-fest

Ishan Kishan was in blistering form as he smashed 84 from 32 balls as Mumbai made 235 from their 20 overs

Mumbai Indians' Indian Premier League title defence is over despite a 42-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad as 428 runs were scored in an entertaining clash in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai needed to win by a highly improbable 171 runs or more to overhaul Kolkata Knight Riders and take the last play-off place on net run-rate but despite a stunning 84 from 32 balls from Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's superb 82 from 40 balls taking them up to 235-9, bowling Sunrisers out for 64 proved beyond them on a very good batting surface.

Jason Roy and Abhishek Sharma quickly put a stop to any thoughts of a miracle for Mumbai and put on 64 for the first wicket before stand-in skipper Manish Pandey hit an unbeaten 69 from 41 balls as the Sunrisers finished on 193-8, still some way short of their mammoth target.

The win means five-times winners Mumbai end the campaign in fifth while Sunrisers prop up the table in eighth after losing 11 of their 14 matches and with so many big name players set to become available at the next auction, both sides could look very different by the time they next appear.

