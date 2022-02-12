IPL: Mark Wood bought for around £735,000 by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants at auction

Mark Wood withdrew from last year's auction to spend more time with his family

England fast bowler Mark Wood was a big-money signing for new franchise Lucknow Super Giants on the first day of the Indian Premier League auction.

Wood, who withdrew from last year's auction to spend more time with his family, was bought for about £735,000 by the Giants.

Jonny Bairstow also secured a big deal as Punjab Kings committed more than £650,000 for him, while fellow England batter Jason Roy was bought by new franchise Gujarat Titans for nearly £200,000.

All-rounder Moeen Ali and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler were retained by Chennai and Rajasthan Royals, respectively, but spin bowler Adil Rashid and wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings both went unsold.

India's Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player sold on Saturday, with Mumbai Indians spending approximately £1.5m for the wicketkeeper-batter.

The IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed part way through the first day due to low blood pressure.

Organisers later said he was suffering from low blood pressure but was stable after receiving medical attention.

Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Eoin Morgan, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer and Alex Hales are among those up for auction on Sunday.

The IPL season will begin on April 2 and run until June 3 and features 10 teams.