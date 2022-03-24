IPL: MS Dhoni steps down as Chennai Super Kings captain with Ravindra Jadeja taking over

MS Dhoni has stepped down as Chennai Super Kings captain two days before the start of the 2022 IPL

MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of IPL side Chennai Super Kings with Ravindra Jadeja to take over ahead of the 2022 season starting this weekend.

Dhoni, 40, led Chennai to four IPL titles during his tenure as skipper, with last season's triumph, achieved after a 27-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the final, following previous wins in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

The wicketkeeper, who had captained the team since 2008, will "continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise said in a statement.

Chennai face Kolkata on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in the first game of the 2022 IPL campaign.

Super Kings' statement said Dhoni had picked spin-bowling all-rounder Jadeja to succeed him as skipper.

Jadeja, who will become just the third man to lead the side, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina, has been an integral part of the Chennai team since joining in 2012.

Dhoni's decision to stand down as captain follows Virat Kohli doing likewise at Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will now be led by former Chennai player Faf du Plessis.

Nine English players are due to take part in the IPL this season, including Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan, who are in the Chennai squad.

Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Benny Howell will represent Punjab Kings, with Jos Buttler retained by Rajasthan Royals, Sam Billings signed by Kolkata Knight Riders, Tymal Mills joining Mumbai Indians and David Willey signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

