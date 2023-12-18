IPL auction 2024: Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed and Phil Salt among England players hoping for big-money deals

Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Rehan Ahmed are among the England players hoping for big-money deals in Tuesday's Indian Premier League auction in Dubai.

Brook is back in the auction pool after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, with an unbeaten 100 from 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders his only knock of note in the 2023 season.

The Yorkshireman managed just 90 more runs across his other 10 innings but remains one of the brightest batting talents in the world game so could attract plenty of suitors.

Who are the 10 IPL teams? Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants

Brook gave a reminder of his class in Saturday's third T20 international against West Indies when he smashed 24 off Andre Russell's final over (three sixes, a four and a two) to take England to their target of 223 with one ball remaining.

The 24-year-old has a reserve price of £200,000, the same as Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Ben Duckett, with Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and Salt setting their reserve figures at £150,000.

Salt also fired against West Indies on Saturday with his unbeaten 109 from 56 balls in the Grenada run-fest featuring nine sixes.

Not only is he brutal at the top of the order, he would also offer IPL franchises a wicketkeeping option.

Image: Brook and Salt celebrate England's thrilling win over West Indies in the third T20 international at Grenada

Salt, Rashid and Jordan were released by Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians respectively after the 2023 season, with eight English players let go all told, including Jofra Archer by Mumbai.

David Willey, who retired from international cricket after the World Cup, has signed up for the auction after being ditched by Royal Challengers Bangalore but Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings) and Joe Root (Rajasthan Royals) have opted out in order to manage to manage their workload.

Archer was keen to join the auction but that was vetoed by the England and Wales Cricket Board after his injury nightmare over recent times.

Image: England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed could be signed by an IPL franchise for the first time

Leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan, 19, was set to be part of the auction ahead of the 2023 IPL but opted out late on, choosing instead to focus on red-ball cricket.

He is in the pool this time around, though, and with a reserve price of £50,000 could be an attractive proposition.

Should a team sign him, they would get a wicket-taking bowler who also gives it a whack with the bat and is a livewire in the field.

Image: Brook has a reserve price of £200,000 ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League auction

There are 30 overseas spots still available across the 10 franchises with Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi able to sign as many as four each.

Franchises are allowed eight overseas players each in their squads.

A total of 333 players are submitted for the auction - 214 Indian cricketers and 119 from overseas.

Image: Jos Buttler remains on Rajasthan Royals' roster after being retained for the 2024 season

Nine England players are already contracted having been retained for the 2023 campaign, including white-ball skipper Jos Buttler (Rajasthan), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow (all Punjab Kings), plus Reece Topley and Will Jacks (both Bangalore).

Moeen Ali (Chennai), Jason Roy (Kolkata) and Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) have also been kept on.

List of English players in IPL auction (reserve price in brackets)