IPL auction 2024: Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed and Phil Salt among England players hoping for big-money deals

Indian Premier League auction takes place in Dubai on Tuesday with 25 English cricketers hoping to be signed; Harry Brook, Rehan Ahmed, Phil Salt and Tymal Mills among those in auction pool; Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and more already have deals after being retained from 2023 season
Monday 18 December 2023 08:03, UK
Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Rehan Ahmed are among the England players hoping for big-money deals in Tuesday's Indian Premier League auction in Dubai.
Brook is back in the auction pool after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, with an unbeaten 100 from 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders his only knock of note in the 2023 season.
The Yorkshireman managed just 90 more runs across his other 10 innings but remains one of the brightest batting talents in the world game so could attract plenty of suitors.
Brook gave a reminder of his class in Saturday's third T20 international against West Indies when he smashed 24 off Andre Russell's final over (three sixes, a four and a two) to take England to their target of 223 with one ball remaining.
The 24-year-old has a reserve price of £200,000, the same as Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Ben Duckett, with Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan and Salt setting their reserve figures at £150,000.
Salt also fired against West Indies on Saturday with his unbeaten 109 from 56 balls in the Grenada run-fest featuring nine sixes.
Not only is he brutal at the top of the order, he would also offer IPL franchises a wicketkeeping option.
Salt, Rashid and Jordan were released by Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers and Mumbai Indians respectively after the 2023 season, with eight English players let go all told, including Jofra Archer by Mumbai.
David Willey, who retired from international cricket after the World Cup, has signed up for the auction after being ditched by Royal Challengers Bangalore but Ben Stokes (Chennai Super Kings) and Joe Root (Rajasthan Royals) have opted out in order to manage to manage their workload.
Archer was keen to join the auction but that was vetoed by the England and Wales Cricket Board after his injury nightmare over recent times.
Leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan, 19, was set to be part of the auction ahead of the 2023 IPL but opted out late on, choosing instead to focus on red-ball cricket.
He is in the pool this time around, though, and with a reserve price of £50,000 could be an attractive proposition.
Should a team sign him, they would get a wicket-taking bowler who also gives it a whack with the bat and is a livewire in the field.
There are 30 overseas spots still available across the 10 franchises with Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi able to sign as many as four each.
Franchises are allowed eight overseas players each in their squads.
A total of 333 players are submitted for the auction - 214 Indian cricketers and 119 from overseas.
Nine England players are already contracted having been retained for the 2023 campaign, including white-ball skipper Jos Buttler (Rajasthan), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow (all Punjab Kings), plus Reece Topley and Will Jacks (both Bangalore).
Moeen Ali (Chennai), Jason Roy (Kolkata) and Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) have also been kept on.