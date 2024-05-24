Sunrisers Hyderabad reach third Indian Premier League final after defeating Rajasthan Royals

Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma spun Sunrisers Hyderabad into their third Indian Premier League final after defeating Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed (3-23) and all-rounder Abhishek Sharma (2-24) choked Rajasthan to 139-7 in reply to Hyderabad's 175-9 to set up a clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"Pat used the spinners really well. There was more turn in the second innings," Sharma said, referring to Hyderabad captain Cummins.

"It is one of my dreams to play the IPL final, and it is coming true this year."

Live Indian Premier League Sunday 26th May 2:50pm

Put into bat, 2016 champions Hyderabad could not quite accelerate in the final overs and posted a competitive total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Trent Boult rattled Hyderabad with his three-wicket burst before Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37) steadied the innings.

Heinrich Klaasen struck a breezy 50 down the order but the late flourish Hyderabad expected did not materialise.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) led Rajasthan's robust reply but their top order could not quite capitalise on it.

Dhruv Jurel smashed 56 off 35 balls but he did not get enough support from the other end.

