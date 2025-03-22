IPL: Phil Salt stars as Royal Challengers Bengaluru thump champions Kolkata Knight Riders

Phil Salt struck a blistering 56 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru thumped champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a winning start to their IPL campaign.

Chasing 175 for victory, the three-time runners-up rode Virat Kohli's unbeaten 59 and Salt's 56 at the top of the innings to comfortably reach their target in 16.2 overs.

Salt smashed ace spinner Varun Chakarvarthy (1-43) for 21 runs in one over inside the powerplay and Bengaluru's ever-present talisman Kohli also showed plenty of aggression, lifting Australian fast bowler Spencer Johnson for two back-to-back straight sixes.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Varun Chakarvarthy provided the belated breakthrough when Salt was caught at short third as he attempted another big hit against the spinner in the ninth over.

Kohli, playing in his 18th IPL campaign and 400th Twenty20 match overall, continued to heap pressure on the Kolkata bowlers with new skipper Rajat Patidar (34) before Liam Livingstone (15 not out) hit the winning runs.

Salt said he was most pleased by his 95-run partnership with Kohli which set the tone for the victory.

"We haven't batted much together, Virat and I, so to go out and put a partnership together was the most important thing for us in game one," Salt said.

"It's a ground I know very well. I had a clear and simple game plan and I would have liked to go on a bit longer, but it wasn't to be."

Earlier, seamer Josh Hazlewood (2-22) marked his return from a hip injury that forced him out of Australia's Champions Trophy campaign by taking the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the opening over after Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The pre-match threat of thunderstorms failed to materialise but it rained fours and sixes at Eden Gardens thereafter as Kolkata looked to be on a mission to become the first team in the league's history to breach the 300-run barrier.

Veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane led the way as Kolkata's new captain with brutal ball-striking in his 31-ball 56 and although his dismissal along with that of Sunil Narine for 44 stalled the home side, they still had plenty of firepower left.

However, a couple of wickets in quick succession through Krunal Pandya (3-29) as the ball began to grip the surface meant that the hosts ultimately ended up with a below-par 174-8 thanks to youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi's 30.

"We have to learn from our mistakes," said Rahane. "We have the batting power to go out and express ourselves. We tried our best but it didn't work out today.

"We thought that 210-220 on this wicket would be achievable, but two to three wickets in the middle overs changed the momentum."

Watch all 74 matches from the 2025 IPL live on Sky Sports Cricket, up to and including with the final in Kolkata on Sunday May 25.